Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 370.8% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.36. 7,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

