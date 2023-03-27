Aion Price Hits $0.0207 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 216.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $10.38 million and approximately $157,749.47 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00074126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00150932 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041282 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003777 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000641 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

