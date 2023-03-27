Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 3,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI Get Rating ) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

