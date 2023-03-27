Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,100 shares, a growth of 1,240.7% from the February 28th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 29.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,692. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Switzerland, Europe, and Australia. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.