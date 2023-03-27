Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 89.1% in March

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATRWF shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of ATRWF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.06. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

