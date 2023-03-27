AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a P/E ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,796 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

