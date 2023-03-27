American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $9.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.36 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $843.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

