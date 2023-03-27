American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 413,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

