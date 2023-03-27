American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 413,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $43.89.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
