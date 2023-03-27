Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABCB. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

