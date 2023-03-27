AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) COO Acquires $88,000.00 in Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMMO Stock Up 2.3 %

POWW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 595,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,573. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 million, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

POWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AMMO by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 626.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

