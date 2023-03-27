AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) COO Acquires $88,000.00 in Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) COO Jared Rowe Smith bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AMMO Stock Up 2.3 %
POWW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 595,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,573. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 million, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
POWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
