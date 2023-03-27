Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.25 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

