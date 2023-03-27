Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00011745 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $48.62 million and $2.55 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,259,210 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.