Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Up 6.2%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.52. Approximately 320,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 927,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 63,448 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $2,024,625.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,187,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,347,189.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,997 shares of company stock valued at $15,391,227 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

