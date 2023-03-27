Analysts Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) PT at $4.53

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. TD Cowen cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $326,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,500 shares of company stock worth $575,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. American Well has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $624.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

