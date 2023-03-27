Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Target Price at $4,700.00

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.