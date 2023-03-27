Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $47.22

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $649,622.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at $151,155,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,045,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,331,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after buying an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter.

KYMR stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

