Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $47.22

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $649,622.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares in the company, valued at $151,155,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,045,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,331,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,158,000 after buying an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter.

KYMR stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

