Analysts Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT at $86.00

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSLLF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Siltronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

