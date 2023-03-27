Angion Biomedica (ANGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th.

Angion Biomedica Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angion Biomedica stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Angion Biomedica worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

