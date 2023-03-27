Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,283.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.98) to GBX 3,400 ($41.75) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.84) to GBX 2,700 ($33.16) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.91) to GBX 2,900 ($35.61) in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.