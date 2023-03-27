Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

