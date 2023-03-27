Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
OTCMKTS ANSLY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. Ansell has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $82.90.
Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.
