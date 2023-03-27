APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. APA accounts for 0.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $34.83. 1,488,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,671. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on APA from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

