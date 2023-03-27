Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,599. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

