Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,599. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.