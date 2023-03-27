Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ARDX traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,465,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $892.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.10. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.42.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

