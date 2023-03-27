Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0836 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $83.47 million and $1.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017620 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

