Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.37.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

