Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the February 28th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Up 27.9 %
Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.10. 125,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.18. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.38.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Strategic Mining (ARSMF)
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.