Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the February 28th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Up 27.9 %

Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 0.10. 125,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.18. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.38.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ares Strategic Mining, Inc is a junior mining Company, which engages in progressing fluorspar projects towards exploitation, production, and supplying metspar and acidspar to the markets. Its projects include Lost Sheep, Liard Property, and The Iron and Vanadium Ridge. The company was founded on November 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.