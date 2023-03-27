ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 3.1%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 55,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 73,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$29.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.08.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

See Also

