Ariose Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,341,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,687,000. KE accounts for about 14.2% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of KE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of KE by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Shares of BEKE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. 3,962,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,544,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

