Ariose Capital Management Ltd Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,991,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,000. Lufax accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LU. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after buying an additional 268,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 12,524,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.91. 3,512,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,327,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

LU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Lufax Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.