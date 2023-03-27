Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $186.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

