ASD Market Capitalization Tops $31.10 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. ASD has a total market cap of $31.10 million and $4.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ASD

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04949441 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,576,842.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

