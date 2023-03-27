Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG remained flat at $63.20 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.98.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.