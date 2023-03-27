Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $481.38. The stock had a trading volume of 519,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,479. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $481.73 and its 200 day moving average is $509.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

