Asset Dedication LLC Buys 227,513 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,575,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,280. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $321.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

