Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 105,430 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,430 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.86. 142,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $795.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

