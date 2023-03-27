Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 14,949 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.39% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

BSMO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.86. 5,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,631. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

