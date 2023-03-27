Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 2,455 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.35. 574,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

