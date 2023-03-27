Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $99.35.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

