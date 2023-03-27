Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Gap Up to $17.91

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $18.66. Associated Banc shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 171,629 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

