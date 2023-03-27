Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 71.1% in March

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atento Price Performance

Shares of ATTO remained flat at $2.09 on Monday. 13,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,048. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Atento has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

About Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

