Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 71.1% in March

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Atento Price Performance
Shares of ATTO remained flat at $2.09 on Monday. 13,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,048. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Atento has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento
About Atento
Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.