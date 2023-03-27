Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 330.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of AUTL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.86. 153,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,581. The stock has a market cap of $321.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

