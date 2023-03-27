Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS AVTBF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.13. 177,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,802. Avant Brands has a 52-week low of 0.11 and a 52-week high of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.15.

Get Avant Brands alerts:

About Avant Brands

(Get Rating)

Read More

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.