Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,900 shares, an increase of 208.8% from the February 28th total of 147,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 986,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Price Performance

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 144,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,694. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.41. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

