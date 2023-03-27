Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 0.1 %

AVGR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

