Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.96 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.96 or 0.00029321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $920.28 million and $43.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00198202 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,147.91 or 1.00001516 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.30559064 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $35,617,558.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

