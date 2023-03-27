Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $919.98 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.96 or 0.00029504 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $919.98 million and approximately $42.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00199534 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,985.83 or 1.00056948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.30559064 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 303 active market(s) with $35,617,558.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

