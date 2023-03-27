AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

