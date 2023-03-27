Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS BADFF traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $20.99. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BADFF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Rating)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.