Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

BDGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

TSE BDGI traded up C$0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,648. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.40. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$33.21.

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn bought 17,100 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, with a total value of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$456,050.16. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Gunn acquired 17,100 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.67 per share, with a total value of C$456,050.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$456,050.16. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$530,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,143,401.60. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

